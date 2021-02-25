Tigers bow out of playoffs with loss to Decatur

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

ALEDO — The magical 2020-21 season came to an end for the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers with a 47-35 loss to No. 10 Decatur in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Wednesday night at Aledo High School.

With the loss, the Tigers, the undefeated District 6-4A Champion (8-0), finish the year 25-3 overall with their only losses coming to Liberty Hill and Aledo during the regular season, and Decatur in the playoffs.

The Tigers, who edged Iowa Park 54-50 on Saturday night to win the bi-district championship, led by a point at 27-26 heading into the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Cross Arrington just before the close of the third quarter.

Decatur, the second-place team from District 7-4A, took the lead with a 3-pointer early in the fourth, and Kolton Mooney answered with a driving lay-up to tie the score at 29-29 with 6:59 left in the game, but the Tigers would never tie or take the lead again for the remainder of the game.

After Mooney knotted the score, the Eagles went on an 8-2 run over the next two minutes to put the game out of reach in holding the Tigers to their lowest point total of the season.

Mooney, in his final game as a Tiger, led the team with nine points, while Arrington and senior Kanyon Keese added eight, and senior Caden Schinagel added seven.