Lady Tigers meet Canyon in regional semis Saturday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

WEATHERFORD — The No. 8 Glen Rose Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2017 with a 38-29 victory over Krum on Thursday night at Weatherford High School.

“Getting to the fourth round is not easy, especially in this region,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “I really can’t say enough about the mental toughness and determination of these girls. It’s great to be back at the regional tournament level even if they are not having tournaments this year.”

The Lady Tigers (26-3) will take on No. 2 Canyon (25-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Colorado City High School.

“They will be the favorite, but we have been underdogs all season, so I expect us to take on this challenge as we have been taking on challenges all year,” Ghazal said. “It’s going to be fun.”

In the win over Krum, the Lady Tigers led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and as high as 15-0 midway through the second quarter before Krum scored. Krum cut the lead to five late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers, who didn’t score a field goal in the fourth quarter, went 11 of 14 from the foul line down the stretch.

“Hannah (Cantwell) and Jeana (Douglas) did a great job of making free throws late to ice the game,” Ghazal said. “That takes a lot of moxie in a game like this.”

Cantwell, who went 5 of 7 from the line in the final stanza, paced the Lady Tigers with 12 points, while Aimee Flippen came off the bench to score nine. Hazel Hawkins, who had a pair of big 3-pointers in the third quarter, finished with six as did Douglas.

“Krum is a really good team. They are very scrappy and well-coached,” Ghazal said. “This was a big win for us. We came out with a lot of defensive intensity, and it kind of put Krum back on their heels.”