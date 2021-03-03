Lady Tigers eliminated with loss to Canyon

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

COLORADO CITY — The first three minutes of the No. 8 Glen Rose Lady Tigers’ regional semifinal contest with Canyon on Saturday was a microcosm of how the game would play out.

The Lady Tigers uncharacteristically turned the ball over and allowed an abnormal number of offensive rebounds in the 53-27 setback to the Lady Eagles, No. 2 team in Class 4A, and winners of 25 straight games.

“We failed in those two categories and losing was the result,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “Now, give Canyon a ton of the credit for forcing turnovers and hitting the boards. They have some big-time players committed to D-I schools who can create a lot of havoc.”

With the stifling defense that forced nine first-quarter Glen Rose turnovers, the Lady Eagles, after giving up the first basket of the game to the Lady Tigers, answered with a 17-2 over the six minutes to put the game well out of reach.

After taking the 2-0 lead on a bucket by Jeana Douglas, the Lady Tigers turned the ball over nine times and went 0-2 from the field in their next 11 possessions, and they were never able to recover.

The Lady Tigers shot just 25.9% from the field (7 of 27) while turning the ball over 18 times.

Douglas led the Lady Tigers with 10 points, while Hawkins added six.

“We met those team goals a lot of times this year, and that’s why we had the record we did, and playing four rounds deep,” Ghazal said. “I have never coached a team who got more out of their potential. We had some injury problems early in the season that really affected our depth and some of the stuff we wanted to do defensively. Once we adjusted to that, we had eight girls who really bought into their roles.”

With the loss, the Lady Tigers, who finished second in District 6-4A, finish the season 26-4 overall.

“We had great senior leadership. The girls pushed and fed off of each other,” Ghazal said. “They put team success first. There is nothing more enjoyable as a coach than to have a bunch of competitive players all committed to the same team objective. It was a fun season with a lot of great memories made.”