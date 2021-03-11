Hammonds, Schinagel head list of all-district honorees

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers won 25 games and captured their first district championship in more than a decade, and now they are reaping the benefits of the historic season by way of all-district honors.

A total of eight Runnin’ Tigers were named to the District 6-4A Team, including two superlative honors when the teams were released last week.

Glen Rose senior Matt Hammonds topped the list by being named the district MVP, while senior Caden Schinagel was named the Defensive MVP.

The sharpshooting Hammonds led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the 3-point line and 87.7% from the foul line. He also knocked down a team-high 82 3-pointers, and tallied 35 steals and 34 assists.

Schinagel controlled the defensive paint for the Tigers and tallied 60 blocks and 13 steals. He also averaged a team-best 6.2 rebounds while scoring 5.5 points per game.

Senior Kolton Mooney was named to the first team along with junior Cross Arrington and sophomore Caden Smith.

Mooney averaged 7.2 points per game while dishing out a team-best 3.9 assists per game. Arrington was second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds, while Smith averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Kanyon Keese and Austin Worthen were named to the second team, and Noah Sheffield was named honorable mention, and first-year Glen Rose coach Jake Bell was named Coach of the Year.