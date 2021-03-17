Tigers, Lady Tigers receive all-academic, all-region honors

Staff report

GLEN ROSE — A total of 10 Glen Rose boys and girls basketball players were recognized for their accomplishments off the court in received academic all-state, academic all-district and all-region honors.

Senior girls basketball player Abby Stephenson was selected to the TGCA Class 4A Academic All-State Team (she was previously awarded academic all-district), while senior Cody Morton was named second-team academic all-state, and Noah Sheffield was named honorable mention for the Runnin’ Tigers.

Also, Cross Arrington, Jacob Kornman, Kolton Mooney, Morton and Sheffield received District 6-4A all-academic honors.

In addition, senior guard Matthew Hammonds, who led the Tigers in scoring (17.0 points per game) and 3-pointers made (82), was selected as one of the top 20 players on Class 4A Region 1 for the 2020-21 season.

Seniors Hannah Cantwell and Jeana Douglas were also selected to the TABC Class 4A All-Region team for Region 1 for the Lady Tigers.