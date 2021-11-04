Lady Tigers open the season Saturday at home

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers basketball team is returning just one starter from the team and finished 26-4 and advanced to the Class 4A Regional final, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the cupboard is bare.

“With so many new faces, this season definitely has a lot of question marks and unknowns coming into the season,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said.

Ghazal returns a bevy of players who saw considerable minutes last year, and them, coupled with a group of young freshmen and sophomores, will help the Lady Tigers pick up where they left off last season.

“I feel that the strength of this team can be its depth and versatility,” Ghazal said. “We can play line-ups with a lot of height, and we can with really quick line ups. This team may be the most talented offensive team that I have had in Glen Rose, so the challenge is to be as good on defense as the teams that have come before them.”

Senior sharpshooter Hazel Hawkins is the lone starter, but post Aimee Flippen, and juniors Kaydance Davis, Sam Ellenberger and Abigail Staples saw time off the bench. Joining them are Adrienne Campos, Emma Miller, Jewell Morris, Brooklyn Peterson, Abigail Bunt, Lillie Cathey, Alexis Rynders and Lily Melton.

“Playing solid defense, limiting turnovers, rebounding are staples of great teams,” Ghazal said. “That is going to be our challenge this year. If we can get that accomplished, the sky's the limit.”

The Lady Tigers will open the season Saturday at 5 p.m. at Tiger Arena when they host Class 1A Richland Springs.

“They are a small school, but a good one like Huckabay,” Ghazal said. “They played Lipan to six points last year, so it will be a test.”

They are back in action on Tuesday when they host Alvarado at 5:45 p.m. at Tiger Arena before hitting the road on Friday, Nov. 12, at Godley.