Lady Tigers open season with a pair of wins

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The No. 17 Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened the 2021-22 basketball season with a pair of victories over Richland Springs on Saturday and Alvarado on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers (2-0) will look to make it three in a row when they host Godley on Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The JV will start at 5 p.m.

The Lady Tigers cruised to an easy 55-31 victory over Richland Springs behind 16 points from sophomore Aimee Flippen and nine from freshman Lily Melton, who ran in the UIL Class 4A State Cross Country meet in Round Rock earlier in the day.

Melton and freshman Alexis Rynders knocked down triples in the Lady Tigers 17-5 first quarter and Flippen added six.

Jewel Morris and Melton also added 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers ballooned the lead to 29-12 at the break.

Behind Flippen and Melton, Morris added eight points and Rynders finished with six. Eleven of the 15 Lady Tigers who played recorded points.

In the 70-31 win over Alvarado, the Lady Tigers led by four at the end of the first quarter but blew the game open with a 22-point second quarter in which Flippen scored seven points. Hazel Hawkins, Morris and Melton all connected on 3-pointers.

Melton paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points, while Hawkins added 10, and Flippen and Sam Ellenberger added nine points each.