Lady Tigers improve to 4-0 with wins over Godley, DeLeon

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers ran their winning streak to four to open the 2021-22 season with wins over Godley Friday night and DeLeon on Tuesday.

• Glen Rose 62, Deleon 30: Sophomore center Aimee Flippen scored a team-high 14 points and freshman point guard Lily Melton chipped in with eight to lead the Lady Tigers to the easy win over the Lady Cats at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Cats 13-4 in the first quarter behind five points from Sam Ellenberger, who finished the game with six points.

Flippen scored six in the Lady Tigers’ 16-point second quarter to increase the lead to 29-13 at the half, and they never looked back.

Behind Flippen and Melton, Alexis Rynders added seven points and Abigail Staples had six as well.

• Glen Rose 42, Godley 30: The Lady Tigers trailed by a point at halftime, but they held the Lady Cats to just seven points in the third quarter in building a four-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Flippen poured in a season-high 24 points to lead the Lady Tigers while Kaydence Davis added nine — all coming on 3-pointers.

The Lady Tigers are back in action Monday when they host Winnsboro at 7 p.m. at Tiger Arena, and then they travel to Joshua on Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.