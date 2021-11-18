Tigers suffer narrow setback to Azle

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

KEENE — Junior Caden Smith scored 21 points and senior Cross Arrington added 15 more in leading the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers to a season-opening 61-42 road victory over Keene on Friday night.

The Tigers got off to a great start behind eight first-quarter points from Dylan Ellis, who had a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter.

Smith and Arrington were the only Tigers to score in the second quarter with eight and six points, respectively, but the Tigers held a 34-15 lead at the half.

Ellis finished with 10 points, while Bryce Birl added 13 points with the aid of three 3-pointers.

• Azle 51, Glen Rose 46: The Tigers (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season in the home opener to the Hornets.

Smith led the Tigers with 15 points, and 10 of those came in the second quarter. The two teams were tied at 26-26 at the half, and the Tigers led by a point heading into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t hold the lead.

Behind Smith, Birl added 11 points with three 3-pointers, and Arrington and Ellis added six points each.

The Tigers will play three straight home games before the Thanksgiving break when they host Maypearl on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Peaster on Monday at 11:15 and Paradise on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. The JV and Freshmen will play before the varsity on each of those days.