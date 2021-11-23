Lady Tigers rout Joshua to usher in break

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

JOSHUA — Less than 24 hours after dropping their first game of the season, the 10th-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers got back on track with a blistering 66-28 victory over Joshua on Tuesday morning in their last game before the Thanksgiving Break.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 9-1.

The win over the Lady Owls also capped a run of six games in five days for the Lady Tigers, who are welcoming in the break.

The Lady Tigers had three players score in double figures led by 18 points from Lily Melton, while Alexis Rynders added 13 and Aimee Flippen added 12. Jewell Morris added nine.

• Winnsboro 40, Glen Rose 36: The Lady Tigers were held to a season-low in points on Monday night in falling to the 10h-ranked team in Class 3A.

Rynders led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT:

The Lady Tigers won four games in three days at the Hamilton Tournament to claim the championship. Rynders, Melton and Flippen were named to the all-tournament team.

• Glen Rose 65, Valley Mills 37: Melton, Flippen and Rynders paced the Lady Tigers with 18, 17 and 11 points each in the 28-point win in the first of two games on Thursday.

• Glen Rose 66, Mineral Wells 24: Rynders scored 18 points and Melton added 17 more in Game 2 of the doubleheader Thursday.

• Glen Rose 72, Goldthwaite 30: Four Lady Tigers scored on double-digits led by Flippen’s 19. Rynders finished with 13, while Sam Ellenberger and Melton added 12 and 10 points, respectively, on Friday.

• Glen Rose 48, Brownwood 21: In the championship game, which was also a preview of a District 6-4A showdown, Melton led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, while Rynders scored 11 and Ellenberger finished with 10.