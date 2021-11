Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers improved to 3-2 on the season with a 57-55 victory over Paradise at home on Tuesday in their last game before the Thanksgiving Break.

Cross Arrington led the Tigers with 16 points, and Dylan Ellis and Caden Smith had 12 each.

On Monday, the Tigers suffered a 58-55 home loss to Peaster despite 20 points from Smith.

On Friday, the Tigers crushed Maypearl 56-30 behind 17 points from Arrington.