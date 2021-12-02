Arrington nets record 42 in win over Grandview

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRANDVIEW — Glen Rose’s Cross Arrington poured in a school-record 42 points in leading the Runnin’ Tigers to a 98-70 victory over Grandview on Tuesday night.

With their second straight win, the Tigers improve to 4-2 overall, and they open the Lipan Tournament on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. with Martin’s Mill in Lipan. They will also play at Millsap at 12:10 on Friday. The tournament continues Saturday.

The Tigers led 84-48 at the end of the third quarter on Tuesday in Grandview and the school-record 103 points looked to be in jeopardy. Glen Rose hit 98 with just under two minutes but they wouldn’t score again.

In his record-setting night, Arrington connected on 13 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and went 4-of-7 from the foul line. Arrington broke Austin Worthen’s record of 40 points set on Jan. 17, 2020, in an 83-34 victory over Mineral Wells.

The track meet was on early in the game when the Tigers, behind Arrington’s 12 first-quarter points, raced out to a 28-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Glen Rose kept the pedal to the metal offensively and scored 32 points in the second quarter to lead 60-32 at the half. Arrington had 14 in the quarter and Dylan Ellis had 13.

Behind Arrington, Caden Smith added 19 points and Ellis finished with 18 points.

The Tigers will be back in action at Tiger Arena beginning Thursday on the first day of the three-day Lions Club Tournament. They play Springtown at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday and Reagan County at 11:40 a.m. Friday.