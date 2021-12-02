Lady Tigers crush Grandview, 71-32

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRANDVIEW — The eighth-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers ran their record to 10-1 Tuesday night with a convincing 71-32 road victory over Grandview.

The Lady Tigers, using a pressure defense led 14-0, less than two minutes into the game, and never looked back.

Freshman sharpshooter Alexis Rynders paced the Lady Tigers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while freshman point guard Lily Melton added 15 and sophomore post Aimee Flippen added 14.

Rynders tallied six of her game-high 17 in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers, who hit seven 3s in the game, led 21-5.

Flippen scored six in the second quarter as GR cruised out to the 35-13 lead at the end of the first half.

Eleven of the 12 Lady Tigers who played scored. Behind Rynders, Melton and Flippen, Sam Ellenberger added six points and Hazel Hawkins added five.

The Lady Tigers are back in action Thursday at 9 a.m. with Clyde on the opening day of the three-day Lions Club Tournament. They will also play at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament continues Friday and Saturday at Tiger Arena and the Red Gym.

The Lady Tigers will hit the road Tuesday when they travel to Eastland. JV begins at 4:30 p.m. and varsity follows at 5:45 p.m.