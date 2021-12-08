Red-hot Tigers go 3-1 at Lipan Tournament

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers enter this week’s Lions Club Tournament at Tiger Arena playing some of their best basketball.

“We are getting better every week,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Will Bryant said. “We are a lot better now than we were the week of Thanksgiving. The guys are playing really well together and getting after it defensively.”

The Tigers were just 3-2 entering the Thanksgiving break, but since then, the Tigers are 4-1, and last week, they finished second at the HD Howard Classic in Lipan.

Glen Rose opened the week with a big win over Grandview at Grandview, and then followed it up with wins over Martin’s Mill, Millsap and Childress in the first three games of the tournament to earn a meeting with host Lipan in the finals.

The Tigers lost 49-27, but Bryant liked his team’s play.

“I was really proud of how the guys accepted the challenge and won those games,” he said.

The Tigers (7-3) and won five of their last six games.

“We have really been emphasizing pushing the ball in transition and putting pressure on the defense,” Bryant said. “The guys have been doing that and sharing the ball really well. We are a very balanced team offensively and I think that has a lot to do with the unselfishness of the guys.”

Glen Rose opens the Lions Club Tournament on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. with Springtown, and then the Tigers play Reagan County on Friday at 11:40 a.m. at Tiger Arena. They will have a second game Friday and then one game Saturday. Opponents and times are TBA.

“There are a lot of really good teams coming, so it will be a challenge,” Bryant said. “Ultimately, we just want to continue to do what we do well, continue to get better, and let the results take care of themselves.”

HD Howard Tournament

• Glen Rose 54, Martin's Mill 37: Caden Smith scored 16 points and Cross Arrington and Dylan Ellis added 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the first game of the tournament last Thursday.

The Tigers led by three points after the first quarter, but a big second quarter led to a 28-17 halftime lead and they never looked back.

• Glen Rose 76, Millsap 27: Smith led the Tigers with 23 points while Ellis and Arrington added 20 and 12, respectively, in the win in which they led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tiger hits eight 3-pointers in the game with four coming from Ellis.

• Glen Rose 64, Childress 55: Smith finished with a game-high 18 points and Ellis and Jacob Kornman added 14 and 13 points each.

• Lipan 49, Glen Rose 27: The Tigers trailed 19-13 at the half, but Lipan torched the Tigers for 26 points in the third quarter to pull away for the easy win.

Arrington led the Tigers with 11 points.

Smith and Ellis were named to the all-tournament team.