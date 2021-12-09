Lady Tigers improve to 15-2; travel to Abilene Cooper Tuesday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Since the 2021-22 basketball season got underway just over a month ago, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers have played a total of 17 games and moved into the top 10 in the state polls.

Practice time was scarce with so many games, but now, the Lady Tigers (15-2) have a week off before hitting the court again, and coach Ramsey Ghazal said they’ll use the extra time to refine themselves.

“Taking care of the ball and not fouling are two staples of our program,” he said. “We’re not getting that done at a consistent enough level right now.”

In their two losses, they turned the ball over more than 15 times in each game, and their opponents shot 15 or more free throws.

“It will be good to get some practice time to work on those areas,” Ghazal said. “Our kids need to understand how important this stretch leading up to Christmas is. It’s like a trial run of district competition.”

The Lady Tigers have Abilene Cooper, Granbury, Abilene and Hamilton coming up and three of them are on the road so being prepared and focused will be paramount.

“We will see some good competition with some practice time to prepare for each team. That is how district and the playoffs will be,” Ghazal said. “It’s very important to win the district this year. It’s by far the easier route in the playoffs. Good practices now can lead to success in January and February.”

The Lady Tigers beat Eastland on Tuesday night, and they don’t play Friday. They travel to Abilene Cooper on Tuesday before hosting Granbury next Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Glen Rose is coming off a second-place finish in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament last week. They suffered only their second loss of the season to Waco La Vega, 46-39, in the championship game.

Alexis Rynders, Lily Melton and Aimee Flippen were named to the all-tournament team.

• Glen Rose 56, Eastland 24: Flippen scored a team-high 20 points in the easy win over the Lady Mavericks on the road Tuesday night.

Lions Club Tournament

• Waco La Vega 46, Glen Rose 39: Hazel Hawkins led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, while Flippen added 10 and Melton finished with seven points in the championship game Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers trailed 28-25 at the break, and La Vega increased the lead to 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

• Glen Rose 54, Nolan Catholic 36: The Lady Tigers earned the berth into the title game with the 18-point win over Nolan on Friday.

Glen Rose led 31-29 at the half, but the Lady Tigers held NC to just seven second-half points.

Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, while Rynders and Melton added nine each.

• Glen Rose 57, Waco Connally 25: Flippen paced the Lady Tigers with 17 points, and Melton and Rynders and 14 and 13 each in the easy win on Friday.

• Glen Rose 65, EP Eastlake 32: Flippen poured in a game-high 24 points, while Melton finished with 16 and Hawkins and Rynders added eight each Thursday.