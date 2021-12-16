Lady Tigers go cold late in loss to Abilene Cooper

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose sophomore center Aimee Flippen scored a game-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 8 Lady Tigers dropped a 48-41 road decision at Abilene Cooper on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Lady Tigers, who hadn’t played since Dec. 7, fall to 15-3 overall after suffering their second loss in their last three games. They will look to get back on track Friday when they host Granbury at 5:45 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The JV will play at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Tigers opened the game against Abilene Cooper with a 9-0 run behind a game-opening 3-pointer from Alexis Rynders, and two buckets by Flippen and one by Lily Melton.

The Lady Cougars went on a 10-2 run in the final 2:03 of the quarter to whittle the lead down to one at 11-10.

Cooper eventually tied the score at 15-15 with 3:48 left in the half and took the lead with a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left. Glen Rose’s Kaydence Davis buried a triple at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers the 18-17 advantage.

Flippen scored to open the third quarter, but Cooper went on an 8-0 run over the next 3:30 to lead 25-20 with 3:30 left in the quarter. The Lady Cougars increased the lead to 34-27 at the end of the quarter on a three-point play.

Cooper ballooned the lead to a game-high nine with 7:12 left in the game. Trailing 40-33, the Lady Tigers got a 3-pointer from Rynders and five straight points from Flippen to cut the lead to 42-41 with 3:09 left in the game, but the Lady Tigers wouldn’t score again.

Behind Flippen, Rynders finished with seven points.