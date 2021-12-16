Tigers win fifth straight with 60-38 decision over Sanger

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers picked up their fifth straight win and 10th win in their last 11 games with a 60-38 road win over Sanger on Tuesday night.

Cross Arrington scored a game-high 19 points, including seven straight in the third quarter, and Caden Smith added 18 more in the 22-point victory.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 12-3 overall, and they will look to improve on that mark on Friday when they travel to Godley for a 2:30 p.m. meeting with the Wildcats. The Tigers will close out play before the Christmas break when they host Lingleville on Monday at 12:30 at Tiger Arena.

The Tigers led 29-20 at the end of the first half against Sanger and blew the game open with a 20-5 run in the final six minutes of the third frame to put the game away. During the stretch, Arrington netted seven with a three-point play the old-fashioned way and a pair of buckets.

Glen Rose entered the game on the heels of capturing the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament last Saturday with a big come-from-behind victory over Midlothian Heritage.

Arrington was named the tournament MVP, while Smith and Tristan Black were named to the all-tournament team.

Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament

Championship Game

• Glen Rose 45, Midlothian Heritage 35: The Tigers trailed 28-18 at the end of the first half, but held the Jags to just seven second-half points in recording the tournament championship.

Smith led the Tigers with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rips, while Arrington added 11 points and Black chipped in with 10.

•Glen Rose 46, Wall 32: The Tigers punched their ticket into the title game behind 20 points from Arrington and 14 points and eight caroms from Smith on Friday.

•Glen Rose 55, Reagan County 33: Arrington paced the Tigers with 20 points and Dylan Ellis added nine in the victory on Friday morning.

•Glen Rose 51, Springtown 49: The Tigers opened the tournament last Thursday night with the narrow two-point victory. Arrington led the Tigers with 16 points, while Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ellis chipped in with nine and Jacob Kronman tallied eight.