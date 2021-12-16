Tigers win fifth straight with 60-38 decision over Sanger

Jay Hinton
Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers picked up their fifth straight win and 10th win in their last 11 games with a 60-38 road win over Sanger on Tuesday night.

Cross Arrington scored a game-high 19 points, including seven straight in the third quarter, and Caden Smith added 18 more in the 22-point victory.

Glen Rose's Caden Smith goes up for the dunk against Reagan County during the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament last week.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 12-3 overall, and they will look to improve on that mark on Friday when they travel to Godley for a 2:30 p.m. meeting with the Wildcats. The Tigers will close out play before the Christmas break when they host Lingleville on Monday at 12:30 at Tiger Arena.

The Tigers led 29-20 at the end of the first half against Sanger and blew the game open with a 20-5 run in the final six minutes of the third frame to put the game away. During the stretch, Arrington netted seven with a three-point play the old-fashioned way and a pair of buckets.

Glen Rose's Cross Arrington gets tied up by a Midlothian Heritage player as he drives the lane in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament championship game last Saturday.

Glen Rose entered the game on the heels of capturing the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament last Saturday with a big come-from-behind victory over Midlothian Heritage.

Arrington was named the tournament MVP, while Smith and Tristan Black were named to the all-tournament team.

Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament

Championship Game

• Glen Rose 45, Midlothian Heritage 35: The Tigers trailed 28-18 at the end of the first half, but held the Jags to just seven second-half points in recording the tournament championship.

Smith led the Tigers with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rips, while Arrington added 11 points and Black chipped in with 10.

Glen Rose 46, Wall 32: The Tigers punched their ticket into the title game behind 20 points from Arrington and 14 points and eight caroms from Smith on Friday.

Glen Rose 55, Reagan County 33: Arrington paced the Tigers with 20 points and Dylan Ellis added nine in the victory on Friday morning.

Glen Rose 51, Springtown 49: The Tigers opened the tournament last Thursday night with the narrow two-point victory. Arrington led the Tigers with 16 points, while Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ellis chipped in with nine and Jacob Kronman tallied eight.