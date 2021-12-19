Lady Tigers visit Hamilton, host Abilene before break

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The No. 5 Glen Rose Lady Tigers bounced back from a rare loss earlier in the week in a big way with a 53-44 home victory over Granbury on Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Glen Rose sophomore center Aimee Flippen scored 22 points and set a new school record with 17 rebounds in the nine-point victory over the Lady Pirates.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 16-3 overall, and they have a pair of games beginning with Hamilton on the road on Monday at 11 a.m., and Abilene High at home on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. to usher in the Christmas break.

The Lady Tigers trailed by a point 25-24 at the half against Granbury, but Flippen scored the first points of the half to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good. In all, Flippen scored the first six points of the third quarter and Lily Melton added two and the Lady Tigers led 32-27 with four minutes left in the quarter.

With less than a minute left in the quarter, the Lady Pirates cut the lead to two points, but that was as close as they would get.

Glen Rose led 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter, and a three-point play by Hazel Hawkins gave the Lady Tigers their largest lead of the game at 11 points with just over three minutes left in the game.

Hawkins finished with nine points, and Melton added eight for Glen Rose.