Lady Tigers improve to 18-3 with wins over Hamilton, Abilene

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After playing four games — including two in back-to-back days — in the last week, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers will certainly welcome the Christmas break.

The Lady Tigers will rest easy, though, after posting wins over Hamilton on Monday and Abilene on Tuesday to increase their winning streak to three and overall record to 18-3.

Glen Rose will jump back into action Dec. 27-29 at the Aggieland Tournament in College Station, before kicking off the New Year at home at Tiger Arena on Jan. 3 with Aledo.

The Lady Tigers will play the winner of Hearne and Hudson at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27.

In the win over Abilene High on Tuesday in Glen Rose, the Lady Tigers used a 19-12 second quarter to pull away. They led 16-10 after the end of the first quarter before Aimee Flippen scored eight of her game-high 16, Lily Melton scored five of her 12 and Hazel Hawkins scored four of her six in the game in the decisive second quarter.

The Lady Tigers led by seven with just under four minutes left in the second quarter before going on a 12-6 run to put the game well out of reach. Abilene managed just three field goals in the second quarter — and one came at the buzzer — while hitting 4 of 6 foul shots.

Glen Rose held Abilene to one field goal and two made free throws in the third quarter.

Behind Flippen and Melton, Alexis Rydners finished with 11 points.

• Glen Rose 47, Hamilton 28: Rynders paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points, and Flippen and Melton added 10 each in the road win on Monday.

The game was tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Melton buried a pair of triples in the Lady Tigers’ 16-point second quarter in building a 27-17 halftime lead.