Runnin’ Tigers enter break on 7-game winning streak

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior Cross Arrington scored a game-high 22 points and teammate junior Caden Smith added 20 more as the Runnin’ Tigers cruised to a 70-33 victory over Lingleville on Monday.

With the win, the Tigers (14-3) enter the Christmas break on a seven-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 9 when they beat Springtown in the first game of the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament. Since the win over the Porcupines, the Tigers have victories over Wall, Reagan County, Midlothian Heritage, Sanger, Godley and Lingleville.

The Tigers will have nine days off before lacing them back up on Dec. 29 against Clarendon (11:45 a.m.) and Brownfield (6:15 p.m.) on Day One of the Tatum Tough Tournament at Canyon High School.

They will close out the tournament the following day at 9, 10:30 or noon depending on how they do the first day.

Arrington and Smith combined to score 14 of the Tigers' 16 first-quarter points. The Tigers led 7-0 before the Cardinals scored for the first time with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Arrington scored the last seven in the quarter as the Tigers led 16-5.

Lingleville cut the Glen Rose lead to nine points at 22-13 with a minute left in the half, but the Tigers went on a 6-0 run in the final minute to balloon the lead out to 28-13.

Lingleville trimmed the lead back to 10 at 31-21 with a triple with 4:26 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers held the Cardinals without a field goal for nearly six minutes to lead 51-25 with 6:45 left in the game.

The Tigers outscored the Cardinals 19-5 in the final 6:21 of the contest.

Behind Arrington and Smith, Dylan Ellis added nine points, while Jacob Kornman added six and Coleden McCoy added four points.