Lady Tigers crush Hearne in Aggieland opener

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

COLLEGE STATION — The fifth-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers didn’t skip a beat after its layoff during Christmas break as they opened up the Aggieland Tournament Monday with a 67-30 victory over Hearne.

The Lady Tigers are back in action today at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals with Pollok Central, and if they win, they play again at 5:30 p.m.

With the win over Hearne, the Lady Tigers improve to 19-3 overall with their fourth straight victory.

Freshman guard Lily Melton paced the Lady Tigers with a game-high 19 points, and 10 of those came in a row in the second quarter when Glen Rose increased its lead to 32 points.

Behind Melton, Aimee Flippen scored 18 points, while Alexis Rynders and Abigail Staples finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

With Flippen dominating the inside with six first-quarter points, Kaydence Davis, Melton hit triples from the outside as the Lady Tigers led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In the Lady Tigers’ 25-point second quarter, Melton scored a total of 13 points, and Flippen had six and Staples had four.