Lady Tigers fall in semis of Aggieland Tournament

Jay Hinton
Glen Rose Reporter

COLLEGE STATION — In a matchup of two of the top five teams in Class 4A, the fifth-ranked Lady Tigers dropped a 61-39 decision to No. 3 Fredericksburg in the semifinals of the Aggieland Tournament Tuesday night in College Station.

The Lady Tigers earned their berth into the semis with a 55-25 victory over Pollok Central earlier in the day. Glen Rose will play Tyler Chapel Hill at 1 p.m. Wednesday for third place.

Glen Rose's Alexis Rynders, seen here in action earlier in the year, scored 15 and 16 points in the Lady Tigers' two games Tuesday at the Aggieland Tournament.

In going 1-1 on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers are now 20-4 overall.

In the win over Pollok Central, the Lady Tigers rushed out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

Freshman Alexis Rynders paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers in Glen Rose’s 19-point second quarter. Lily Melton finished with 12 points, and Aimee Flippen chipped in with nine points.

In the loss to Fredericksburg, the Lady Tigers trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-19 at the half.

Rynders led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Hazel Hawkins and Flippen had nine and eight points, respectively.