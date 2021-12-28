Lady Tigers fall in semis of Aggieland Tournament

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

COLLEGE STATION — In a matchup of two of the top five teams in Class 4A, the fifth-ranked Lady Tigers dropped a 61-39 decision to No. 3 Fredericksburg in the semifinals of the Aggieland Tournament Tuesday night in College Station.

The Lady Tigers earned their berth into the semis with a 55-25 victory over Pollok Central earlier in the day. Glen Rose will play Tyler Chapel Hill at 1 p.m. Wednesday for third place.

In going 1-1 on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers are now 20-4 overall.

In the win over Pollok Central, the Lady Tigers rushed out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

Freshman Alexis Rynders paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers in Glen Rose’s 19-point second quarter. Lily Melton finished with 12 points, and Aimee Flippen chipped in with nine points.

In the loss to Fredericksburg, the Lady Tigers trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-19 at the half.

Rynders led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, while Hazel Hawkins and Flippen had nine and eight points, respectively.