Lady Tigers rout Chapel Hill to place third at Aggieland

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

COLLEGE STATION — The fifth-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers closed out the Aggieland Tournament on a positive note Wednesday afternoon with a 64-31 victory over Tyler Chapel Hill to finish third in the tournament.

In all, the Lady Tigers went 3-1 at the prestigious tournament with their only loss coming to No. 3 Fredericksburg in the semifinals on Tuesday.

“We had a solid tournament. We got better,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “The Fredericksburg game was disappointing and the margin of score was a little misleading.”

In that game, Fredericksburg shot 64% from 2-point territory and 47% from 3-point land, while Glen Rose shot just 22% from 3 and 5 of 17 from the foul line in the 61-39 loss.

The Lady Tigers (21-4) will have a few days off before hosting Aledo (5-6) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tiger Arena. The JV will play at 3 p.m. It will be the Lady Tigers’ final preseason game before traveling to Brownwood on Friday, Jan. 7, to open up league play.

“We will have Aledo who is always solid as our last tune-up before district. That’s when the games really matter,” Ghazal said. “Hopefully, we can put together some good practices to really start to peak for district play.”

The Lady Tigers have won the last two meetings with Aledo.

In the win over Chapel Hill, Lily Melton led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, and Aimee Flippen and Hazel Hawkins had 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the easy victory.

The Lady Tigers drilled four 3-points in the first quarter (two by Hawkins and one each from Melton and Kaydence Davis) to build a commanding 22-6 lead.

Melton scored eight of her 13 points in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers increased the lead to 39-14 at intermission.

Alexis Rynders finished with seven points, while Brooklynn Peterson and Davis chipped in with six points each.