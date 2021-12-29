Runnin’ Tigers go 1-1 on Day 1 of Tatum Tough tourney

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

CANYON — A seven-game winning streak came to an end for the Glen Rose Runnin' Tigers in the first game of the Tatum Tough Tournament at Canyon on Wednesday, but they didn’t waste any time getting started on another one.

Caden Smith poured in a game-high 29 points and Cross Arrington added 11 more as the Tigers posted a 61-44 victory over Brownfield in Game 2 Wednesday night.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 15-4 overall, and they will play Greenwood at 10:30 a.m. for third place.

In the win over Brownfield, Smith scored eight points in the first quarter, and Bryce Birl scored all his five in the opening stanza as the Tigers raced out to the 20-10 lead.

The Tigers led 31-23 at the break, but Smith went off for 13 points in the Tigers’ 21-point third quarter to put the game well out of reach.

In the tournament opener against Clarendon, the Tigers managed just nine first-quarter points and trailed by eight. They scored only seven points in the second quarter and found themselves trailing by 10 at the half.

Smith and Dylan Ellis scored four points each in the third quarter and the Tigers trailed by just four points heading into the final quarter, but they recorded just one field goal - a 3-pointer by Arrington — and six foul shots.

Ellis led the Tigers with nine points with Smith and Arrington finished with eight, and Tristan Black scored seven.