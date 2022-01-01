Dry spell dooms Runnin’ Tigers in loss to Greenwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

CANYON — A lengthy third-quarter drought led to the demise of the Glen Rose Tigers in the third-place game of the Tatum Tough Tournament at Canyon High School on Thursday.

The Tigers led by four points after a three-point play by Cross Arrington to open the second half, but they were held scoreless for the next 5:12 and surrendered the lead in suffering the 57-49 loss to Greenwood.

In all, the Tigers (15-5) went 1-2 in the tournament in placing fourth and they will look to get back on track on Friday when they travel to Mineral Wells for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Rams. The Freshmen and JV will play prior to the varsity.

In the loss to the Rangers, Arrington led the Tigers with 17 points, while Caden Smith added 13, and Dylan Ellis and Jax Heppler added seven and six points, respectively.

The Tigers trailed by as many as five points in the first quarter, and the Rangers got it as high as six with the first bucket of the second quarter.

Smith hit one of two foul shots, and Ellis and Heppler drilled back-to-back 3-pointers as the Tigers took their first lead of the game (19-18) since the opening basket with 4:25 left in the second quarter.

Smith scored the Tigers’ final six points of the quarter and his last with 22 seconds left gave the Tigers the halftime lead at 25-24.

With the lengthy cold spell in the third quarter in which the Tigers scored just seven points, the Rangers took the lead for good at 29-28 with a lay-up with 3:52 left in the quarter.

Glen Rose trailed by five at the end of the third and a 15-5 Ranger in the first four minutes of the fourth frame increased their lead to a game-high 15. The Tigers wouldn’t get closer than seven the remainder of the contest.