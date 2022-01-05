Lady Tigers open district play Friday at Brownwood

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — The combined record of the four top girls basketball teams in District 6-4A is 74-30, so needless to say, there is going to be a battle for the district title.

“I would not be shocked to see our district champion have one or two losses at the end of district,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “It’s a tough district and the team that plays consistently at a high level will end up on top. This year, the No. 1 seed is clearly the easier, route which puts more significance to winning district.”

And with only eight district games, there is no room for error.

“To be able to win our district it’s going to take us being consistent on the offensive and defensive end, limit our turnovers, make open perimeter shots on offense and limit our defensive breakdowns and block out well,” Ghazal said. “If we stay consistent in those areas, we are a very good team.”

The Lady Tigers finished second in district play last season behind Stephenville, while Gatesville was third and Brownwood fourth. Currently, the Lady Tigers are 22-4, followed by Lampasas (21-6), Stephenville (16-8) and Brownwood (17-8) entering league play.

“Our district and playoff teams will have us scouted, and they will all have a plan on how they want to defend us and attack us on offense,” Ghazal said. “It’s very important that as coaches we identify and adjust and that the players identify and execute. The key to that is being consistent and focused at practice.”

The Lady Tigers will open up league play on Friday night at Brownwood. The JV and Freshmen get underway at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity will play at 6 p.m.

The two teams met Nov. 20 in a non-league game and the Lady Tigers posted a 48-21 win while setting a school record in field goal percentage (60%).

“We can’t expect that to happen again, but we also had 17 turnovers in that game, so our goal is to limit those turnovers and have a consistent shooting performance versus their zone,” Ghazal said.

The Lady Tigers enter the contest after beating Aledo 60-29 Monday afternoon in what Ghazal called an entire team effort.

“I thought we played a very complete game versus Aledo,” he said. “I was really pleased with our bench and the production that they gave us on offense and defense.”

The Lady Tigers shot 43% from the field while holding Aledo to just 25%. Glen Rose also recorded 13 steals and had 22 points off turnovers. Offensively, the Lady Tigers also scored 30 points in the paint and recorded just nine turnovers.

Aimee Flippen paced the Lady Tigers with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Lily Melton added nine points. Hazel Hawkins and Mariah Hill had seven each, while Alexis Rynders and Kaydence Davis had six points each.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Aledo scored its first points of the game at the 3:16 mark of the firsts quarter with a pair of free throws. A steal and lay-up by Rynders gave the Lady Tigers a 17-point with 1:20 left in the quarter.

Aledo cut Glen Rose’s 19-5 first-quarter lead down to 10 at 21-11 with 6:33 left in the second quarter, but the Lady Tigers went on a 15-5 run the remainder of the quarter to lead by 20 points at the break.