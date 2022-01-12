Lady Tigers improve to 2-0 in district with win over Honeybees

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers held off a late Stephenville Honeybee charge Tuesday night to post a 43-35 victory to improve to 2-0 in district play, and now they will have a week off to prepare for Lampasas.

“We will welcome the bye,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We have to focus down on Lampasas who is 2-0 district. We lost at Lampasas last year, so this is another huge game. We need to have consistent practices to get ready for what they do.”

With their fourth consecutive win, the Lady Tigers improve to 24-4 overall. They have just six games remaining on the regular-season slate, and all are district contests.

In handing the Honeybees their third loss in five games, the Lady Tigers held Stephenville to just 18 points through the first three quarters, and with four minutes left in the game, they led by a game-high 16.

“I was super happy with our defensive effort and focus for three quarters,” Ghazal said. “On offense, we took care of the ball for the first three quarters, and Alexis Rynders and Lily Melton shot well from three when they helped down on Aimee (Flippen).”

Then the script flipped and the Lady Tigers had to hold on.

“About the last four minutes of the game we did a poor job taking care of the ball leading to some easy points for Stephenville. Then we had some breakdowns which gave them some open looks which they made,” Ghazal said. “We need to do better in those situations to close out games.”

The Honeybees went on an 11-4 run to cut the lead to eight with 2:08 left. After Melton hit one of two free throws, the Honeybees scored six straight points to whittle the lead to four with 13 seconds left.

The Lady Tigers kept the Honeybees at bay by going 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final seconds.

Flippen, Rynders and Melton each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Glen Rose led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter and they held the Honeybees to just four second-quarter points. Three consecutive triples by Rynders in the final 5:23 increased the Glen Rose lead to 20-9 at the break.

The Lady Tigers led by 12 going into the final quarter.

On Friday night at Brownwood, the Lady Tigers opened league play with a convincing 41-26 victory over the Lady Lions. Flippen led Glen Rose with 18 points, while Rynders added 14.