Melton sets school record in win over Lampasas

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LAMPASAS — Glen Rose guard Lily Melton scored a game-high 22 points and became the school-record holder for 3-pointers in a season on Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 63-31 victory over Lampasas.

The freshman sharpshooter tied Sydney Lozier’s record of 50 3-pointers with two bombs last week against Stephenville and then broke the record early in the first quarter against the Lady Badgers.

She ended up with five triples against Lampasas to currently stand at 55 with five regular-season games remaining.

With the win, the No. 11 Lady Tigers improve to 25-4 overall and 3-0 in district play. They host Gatesville on Friday night at 5:45 p.m. on Teacher Appreciation Night.

The Lady Badgers went toe-to-toe for the first three minutes of the first quarter and at the 4:50 mark led 10-6 after hitting a 3-pointer.

The Lady Tigers, however, answered with a 14-0 run to close out the first quarter to lead 20-10. In the run, Melton had nine points, Alexis Rynders had three and Brooklynn Peterson had two. It was Melton’s school-record 51st career 3-pointer with 3:14 left in the quarter that gave the Lady Tigers the lead for good.

In all, the Lady Tiger held the Lady Badgers to just two points in an 11-minute stretch in the first and second quarters to lead by as many as 15 on an Abigail Staples 15-foot jumper with two minutes left in the half.

Glen Rose led 30-18 at the half and limited the Lady Badgers to just 13 points in the second half in posting the 32-point win.

Behind Melton, Aimee Flippen added 11 points, all coming in the second half, while Mariah Hill added six, and Sam Ellenberger and Davis finished with five each.