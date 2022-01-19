Tigers open district play with loss to Lampasas

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LAMPASAS — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers clawed away at a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and had a shot to send the game into overtime, but it wasn’t to be as they fell 72-69 at Lampasas on Tuesday night.

Glen Rose’ Cross Arrington tied the score at 55-55 with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, but the Tigers went the 3:30 without scoring and found themselves down big with 4:05 to play.

Jacob Kornman finally broke the ice with a 3-pointer and Caden Smith, Bryce Birl and Arrington all followed with triples, and the Tigers were within one at 69-68 with 1:20 left in the game.

Arrington’s lay-up with 20 seconds left cut the lead back to one at 70-69, but the Badgers had the chance to put the game away twice in the final seconds from the foul line. Lampasas went 5-for-5 from the line in the first seven minutes of the quarter, but the Badgers missed three consecutive late to keep the Tigers’ hopes alive.

With five seconds left and trailing 72-69, the Tigers grabbed a rebound and called timeout to set up the final play. They got the ball down the floor and had a good look from the right side, but the would-be overtime-sending attempt hit off the front of the rim.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 17-6 overall and 0-1 in District 6-4A play. They will look to get their first league win Friday night when they host Gatesville (12-14, 1-1) at 7 p.m. at Tiger Arena.

Arrington led the Tigers with a team-high 26 points, thanks in part to five 3-pointers, while Caden Smith added 18 and Bryce Birl chipped in with 10 points.

The Tigers led by as many as four points in the first quarter before entering the second quarter with a two-point advantage.

When leading by six, the Tiger bench was called with a technical and that started a 5-0 Badger run to cut the lead to one at 27-26 with 4:44 left in the half. The Tigers built the lead back up to as high as five before leading 39-36 at the break.

The Badgers tied the score two times in the third quarter and eventually took their first lead with a minute left in the quarter at 51-50, and they increased it to three by the end of the quarter.

After taking the lead at 57-55 with 6:26 left, Lampasas never trailed again.

Lampasas’ Nate Borchardt led all scorers with 39 points, including five 3-pointers.