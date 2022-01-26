Lady Tigers improve to 5-0 in district with win over Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers continued their unbeaten streak through District 6-4A on Tuesday night with a convincing 78-33 victory over Brownwood at Tiger Arena.

With their sixth straight win and 11th win in their last 12, the Lady Tigers improve to 27-4 overall and 5-0 in district. In the district standings, the Lady Tigers hold a lead over second-place Stephenville (20-9, 3-1), and the two teams meet Friday night at 5:45 p.m. in Stephenville.

In the win over the Lady Lions, the Lady Tigers had four players score in double figures led by 16 points from Aimee Flippen, while Lily Melton added 14 points and Abigail Staples and Sam Ellenberger added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Ellenberger had seven of her points in the first quarter, while Melton and Flippen added six each in building a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers, who beat the Lady Lions 41-26 in the district opener two weeks ago, hit four 3-pointers (two each from Melton and Hazel Hawkins) in the 24-point second quarter to lead 45-14 at halftime.

• Glen Rose 84, Gatesville 28: Melton scored a game-high 26 points, thanks to five 3-pointers, and Ellenberger and Flipped added 14 and 10 points each in the easy win over Gatesville on Friday night at Tiger Arena.