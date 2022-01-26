Runnin’ Tigers fall to 1-2 in district with narrow loss to Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers are just seven points away from being 3-0 in District 6-4A, but instead, the Tigers are 1-2 with five games remaining after their 56-52 home loss to Brownwood on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter before they slowly started to mount their comeback.

Glen Rose went on an 11-2 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter to cut the lead to six at 30-24 at the break.

Cross Arrington, Dylan Ellis and Bryce Birl connected on back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter to take their first lead of the game with six minutes left in the quarter. They took the lead as high as four on a foul shot by Jacob Kornman with 4:55 left in the third before the Lions cut the lead to one at 45-44 heading into the final quarter.

In the final eight minutes, the game was tied or the lead changed hands five times before Brownwood took the lead for good with four minutes left at 51-49. Arrington cut Brownwood’s five-point lead down to two at 54-52 with just under three minutes left, but that was as close as they would get.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 18-7 overall and 1-2 in league play after suffering a three-point setback at Lampasas to open league play last week. The Tigers also led late in the game against the Badgers as well.

Ellis led the Tigers with 14 points, while Arrington and Caden Smith finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

• Glen Rose 69, Gatesville 55: The Tigers picked up their first district win of the season with a blow-out win over the Hornets.

Ellis led the Tigers with 23 points, while Arrington and Smith added 17 and 15 points, respectively

The Tigers are back in action Friday night when they travel to Stephenville (6-18, 1-3) for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Yellow Jackets.