Tigers hold off Yellowjackets, 41-37

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — Glen Rose senior scored a game-high 17 points and teammate Caden Smith added 10 as the Runnin’ Tigers closed out the first half of District 6-4A play with a 41-37 road victory over Stephenville.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 19-7 overall and 2-2 in league play. Brownwood is currently leading the district at 4-0, followed by Lampasas (1-3), Glen Rose (2-2), Gatesville (1-3) and Stephenville (0-4).

The Tigers will have Tuesday off before hosting Lampasas on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena to open up the second half of district play.

Glen Rose hit its first four shots at Stephenville and led 9-2 three minutes into the game. The Yellowjackets cut the lead to one before Arrington hit a 3-pointer to increase the lead to four at the end of the first quarter.

Smith opened the quarter with a basket, and Arrington drilled another 3-pointer to up the lead to a game-high nine at 17-8 with six minutes left in the half. The Tigers eventually led 20-17 at the break.

The Yellowjackets, who trimmed the lead to one at the end of the third quarter, took their only lead of the game at 34-32 with five minutes left. Arrington hit four consecutive foul shots, giving the Tigers the lead for good at 36-34 with 3:18 left.

Stephenville pulled to within a point at 38-37 with 2:01 left before Bryce Birl hit 3 of 4 foul shots down the stretch to hold the Yellowjackets at bay.

Behind Arrington and Smith, Birl finished with nine points.