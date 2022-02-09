Glen Rose, Stephenville meet Friday to determine No. 1 seed

Jay Hinton

GATESVILLE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers closed out the regular season Tuesday night with a 70-18 dismantling of Gatesville to earn a share of the District 6-4A crown with Stephenville.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers and Honeybees will meet at 5 p.m. at Hamilton High School to determine who will get the district’s top seed.

“The seeding game is important because the No. 1 seed goes opposite of the traditional powers, Argyle and Canyon, who have won six of the last seven state titles in 4A,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “The other side isn’t a cake walk with top 20 teams Decatur and Seminole, but on paper, it’s the easier path.”

The last time the two teams met two weeks ago, the Lady Tigers led by seven points with five minutes, but they couldn’t hold it in losing 46-45 at the buzzer on a 3-pointer by Honeybee Mya Wesley just inside half court.

“Our team clearly feels that we lost one that we shouldn’t have, but at the same time, they made one heck of a shot to win,” Ghazal said. “We have to acknowledge that and get to work to play better, so it’s not decided on one possession.”

The Lady Tigers won the first meeting of the year between the two teams, 43-35, on Jan. 11 in Glen Rose.

“Stephenville has a team that can really put you in a bind defensively, in transition and on the boards,” Ghazal said. “We have to do better in those areas.”

Win or lose, the Lady Tigers open the Class 4A playoffs on Monday at 6 p.m. at Mineral Wells. If they win Friday, they will play Wichita Fall-Hirschi, and if they lose Friday, they will play Iowa Park.

Last year, the Lady Tigers advanced to the regional semifinal where they dropped a 53-27 decision to Canyon, who went on to win the state championship.

• Glen Rose 70, Gatesville 18: Aimee Flippen scored a game-high 16 points and Alexis Rynders added 13 more in leading the Lady Tigers to win.

Flippen scored eight points in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers led 12-5, and they broke the game open with a 14-point second quarter to lead 26-10 at the break.

Rynders hit three of the Lady Tigers’ seven 3-pointers in the game.