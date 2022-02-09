Runnin' Tigers rout Gatesville, secure playoff berth

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GATESVILLE — Trailing by two points heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday night at Gatesville, Glen Rose boys basketball coach Will Bryant delivered a challenge to his Runnin’ Tigers.

“I told them we’ve got eight minutes to be the tougher team and get out of here with a win — dig deep, get stops, play smart and unselfish offensively and we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

The Tigers responded to the call and scored 27 points in the fourth quarter — including hitting 12 of 15 foul shots — in posting a 65-56 victory over the Hornets to secure a playoff berth.

Caden Smith tied the score at 40-40 with the first basket of the fourth quarter before Gatesville hit a foul shot to take the lead at 41-40, but that was their last.

Bryce Birl scored five consecutive points with a 3-pointer and two foul shots to give the Tigers the lead for good. Gatesville cut the lead to three with 3:50 left, but that was as close as they would get.

Glen Rose would get the lead to as high as 11 late in the game.

Cross Arrington led the Tigers with 20 points with 13 of those coming in the first quarter, and Dylan Ellis added 13 and Birl finished with 11.

“I said before district started that there are no cupcakes in this district and that has been true across the board,” Bryant said. “It is a dog fight every night no matter who is playing who, so to go on the road, come from behind and get a district win was big for our confidence and our psyche moving forward.”

With the win, the Tigers improve to 20-8 overall and 3-3 (losses by 2, 4, 6 points) in league play with two games remaining at Brownwood on Friday and at home with Stephenville on Tuesday to close out the year.

“The focus going into these last two games is to stay locked in, continue to compete, and find ways to win games. We can’t change our playoff seed, so these last two games are going to be all about pride and preparing for playoffs.

Brownwood leads the district at 6-0, followed by Lampasas (5-1), Glen Rose (3-3), Gatesville (2-5) and Stephenville (0-7).

“We want to go into the playoff season hitting our stride and playing with confidence,” Bryant said. “I believe I’ve got one of the toughest, most relentless group of guys in the state and I’m fired up to compete with them over the coming weeks.”