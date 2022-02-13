Lady Tigers lock up No. 1 seed, meet WF Hirschi on Monday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

HAMILTON — Freshman guard Lily Melton scored a game-high 18 points and teammate Aimme Flippen added 10 points and eight rebounds in leading the Glen Rose Lady Tigers to a 48-39 victory over Stephenville Friday night to lock up the No. 1 seed from District 6-4A.

The No. 16 Lady Tigers (30-5) open the Class 4A playoffs Monday night at 6 p.m. Mineral Wells High School when they meet Wichita Falls Hirschi (15-17), the No. 4 seed from District 5-4A.

The Lady Tigers and Honeybees tied for the district crown with 7-1 records, and the third meeting between the two teams was to determine seeding.

The Honeybees, thanks to five first-quarter 3-pointers, led by as five before the Lady Tigers chipped away at the lead and trailed 17-14 at the end of the quarter.

Melton and Hazel Hawkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter to give the Lady Tigers their first lead of the game at 20-17 since leading after scoring the first bucket of the game.

The score was tied at 24-24 at the half.

Glen Rose held the Honeybees scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter and climbed the lead to 10 points at 34-24 with 2:32 left in the quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Melton and Sam Ellenberger.

Glen Rose eventually led by four heading into the fourth quarter, and a bucket by Stephenville’s Landri Withers to open the fourth quarter cut the lead two, but that was as close as they would get.

Melton responded to Withers’ bucket with five quick points in what proved to be an 8-3 Glen Rose run over the next five minutes.

In the final 1:37, the Lady Tigers hit 6 of 10 foul shots to keep the Honeybees at bay.

Behind Melton and Flippen, Rynders finished with eight points and Hawkins chipped in with six.

For the game, the Lady Tigers hit 14 of 23 foul shots and drilled six 3-pointers.