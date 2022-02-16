Lady Tigers rout Hirschi, face Decatur Thursday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

MINERAL WELLS — It took the Glen Rose Lady Tigers well past halftime to get the offense going in their Class 4A Bi-district playoff game with Wichita Falls Hirschi Monday night at Mineral Wells High School, but when they finally did get it going, there was no stopping them.

Leading by just two points with 6:44 left in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 21-3 run the remainder of the quarter en route to an easy 52-33 victory over the Lady Huskies.

With the win, the Lady Tigers advance to the area round where they will face Decatur at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford High School.

The Lady Eagles (31-5) enter the game after beating Benbrook 86-4 in the bi-district playoff game. The 82-point win was Decatur’s seventh win in a row. Their last loss came Jan. 18 when they fell 58-42 to No. 1 Argyle (33-0). The Lady Eagles went 10-2 in District 7-4A play and are ranked 14th in the TABC poll, while the Lady Tigers are ranked 15th.

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Eagles 35-34 in the area round last year.

In the win over Hirschi, Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 19 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Huskies had no answer for the sophomore post.

The Lady Tigers led nine points with just under two points left in the first half, but Hirschi cut the lead to 21-14 at the half. The Lady Huskies scored the first four points of the half to trim the lead to 21-19 with 6:44 left in the quarter, and then the Lady Tiger offense awoke.

Glen Rose didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the first half, but the Lady Tigers hit all five of their 3-pointers in the game in the third quarter in building the 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Lily Melton and Alexis Rynders hit two 3-pointers each in the quarter and Abigail Bunt added another.

Rynders finished with 12 points, while Melton tallied nine.