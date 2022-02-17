Tigers beat Brownwood, Stephenville to close out regular season

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers closed out the regular season Tuesday night with a 72-47 victory over Stephenville at Tiger Arena.

With the win, the Tigers close out the season 22-8 overall and 5-3 in District 6-4A play, and they will play Burkburnett in the first round of the playoffs with site, day and time to be determined.

The Tigers, who have won two straight games, enter the playoffs at the No. 3 seed in the district.

Seniors Dylan Ellis, Cross Arrington and Jacob Kornman closed out their careers by scoring 19, 16 and 7 points, respectively, in the 25-point victory over the Yellowjackets (6-24, 0-8), who closed out the year with 15 consecutive losses.

Junior Caden Smith scored eight of his 19 points in the first quarter, and Kornman scored five in the opening frame as the Tigers jumped out to a 21-10 lead and never looked back.

Smith continued his scoring barrage with nine more in the Tigers’ 16-point second quarter in leading get Tigers to the 35-20 halftime lead.

Ellis, who scored just three points in the first half, came alive with seven points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth quarter. In all, he drilled a team-high four 3-pointers in the contest.

Bradley Beaty led the Yellowjackets with 12 points.

• Glen Rose 75, Brownwood 67: The Tigers were down 13 at the half, and the Lions, who were previously unbeaten in district play, eventually took the lead to as high as 17 before the Tigers answered with a 20-1 run to take the lead 58-55 heading into the final quarter.

Tristan Black and Smith led the Tigers with 18 points each, while Ellis finished with 17 and Bryce Birl added 11.