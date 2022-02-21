Tigers open playoffs with Burkburnett Tuesday night

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers open the Class 4A playoffs against Burkburnett on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School.

The Tigers enter the contest on a three-game winning streak after beating Gatesville, district champion Brownwood and Stephenville to close out the season.

The Bulldogs (20-10, 8-2), the district 5-4A runner-up, had won four games in a row before falling to Wichita Falls Hirschi in the season finale. In all, the Bulldogs have seven of their last eight games.

The Tigers (22-8) finished third in District 6-4A, but easily could have finished higher had the ball bounced their way in suffering their three district losses by six points or less.

Senior Cross Arrington and junior Caden Smith lead the Tigers in scoring at 15.2 points per game each, while senior Dylan Ellis averages 11 points per contest. Smith leads the team in rebounds at 8.8 caroms per contest, while Arrington averages 5.8 per outing.

As a team, the Tigers are averaging 58.4 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, including 32.2 percent from the 3-point line and just 62.7 percent from the foul line.