Lady Tigers end season with OT loss to Decatur

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

WEATHERFORD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers let a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead slip through their fingers Thursday night against Decatur in the Area Round of the Class 4A playoffs before falling 55-49 in overtime at Weatherford High School to end their season.

With the loss, the Lady Tigers, the District 6-4A co-champ and No. 1 seed, finish the season 31-6 overall. The win total is the second-most in school history.

“I’m very pleased with a 31-win season,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We lost two games in OT and another to a half-court shot or this could have been a high 30-win season. We are young, so hopefully, we will learn from those close losses and finish those games out next year.”

Aimee Flippen, who led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds, gave the Lady Tigers a 39-30 lead with 6:08 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles then scored eight straight points to cut the lead to 39-38.

Glen Rose’s Hazel Hawkins and Abigale Bunt hit two foul shots each to increase the lead to 43-38, but the Lady Tigers wouldn’t score again in regulation.

After the Lady Eagles tied the score at 43-43 with a minute to play, the Lady Tigers called timeout with 33.8 seconds left to draw up the final play. Glen Rose had a 3-pointer at the top of the key for the win, but it hit long.

“We ran a little slip-the-screen ball at the end of regulation where we can drive or shoot depending on how the defense plays us,” Ghazal said. “We had a good look on that play, but the shot just did not fall.”

In overtime, the Lady Tigers never led, although the game was tied at 45-45. The Lady Eagles reeled off a 9-2 run - six of which came from the foul line - to lead by seven with 40.5 seconds left.

“To finish games like that, we need to take care of the ball better. Turnovers had been this team’s Achilles’ heel all season, and it was a problem in the fourth quarter as well,” Ghazal said. “I think that is something that we will get better at with experience.”

The Lady Tigers trailed for most of the first half, but they mounted an 8-0 run to end the first half behind six from Flippen and two from Alexis Rynders to lead 17-15.

Glen Rose trailed 22-21 early in the third quarter, but a 16-6 run in the final 5:41 of the third quarter gave the Lady Tigers a nine-point cushion heading into the final quarter.

Behind Flippen, Rynders finished with eight points while Bunt chipped in with six, and Hawkins and Sam Ellenberger added four each.

The Lady Tigers went 0-for-8 from the 3-point line and 5-of-11 from the foul line, while Decatur (32-5) connected on eight 3-pointers and went 13-of-17 from the foul line.

“We will miss our seniors, Hazel and Mallory (Alexander),” Ghazal said. “For our returners, this loss could propel them to new heights for our program next year. We can use it as motivation going into next year."