Runnin’ Tigers bow out of playoffs with loss to Burkburnett

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

MINERAL WELLS — The 2021-22 basketball season came to an end for the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers on Tuesday night with a 64-62 loss to Burkburnett in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Mineral Wells High School.

The Tigers, who led by as many as 13 late in the third quarter and 10 heading into the fourth quarter, committed four consecutive turnovers and shot just 3-of-9 from the field in the final quarter in suffering the early exit to the Bulldogs, the No. 2 team from District 5-4A. The Tigers were outscored 18-6 in the final eight minutes.

With the loss, the Tigers finish the season 22-9 overall and 5-3 in District 6-4A where they were the No. 3 seed.

“I’m proud of the way these guys grew throughout the year,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Will Bryant said. “We had some big shoes to fill from our team last year and a lot of these guys stepped up. A few had to take on some new, unfamiliar roles. It boiled down to doing what is best for the team and the program. Just really proud of this group.”

Six of the Tigers’ nine losses were by eight points or less.

Burkburnett’s Terrance Newton, who has committed to Cameron University, was a one-man wrecking crew. The senior guard torched the Tigers for 37 points, including 20 in the second half, in leading the Bulldogs to the come-from-behind win.

Newton, whose last five field goals were 3-pointers, cut the Tigers’ lead to 10 with a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.

“I told them we have put ourselves in a good position to close out the game and advance,” Bryant said. “I told them there’s nothing more you can do than put two hands in his face. He hit a tough fadeaway NBA-range three. That obviously catapulted him into the fourth quarter.”

He then hit three consecutive triples in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to one at 56-55 with 5:30 to play. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter gave the Bulldogs their second lead of the quarter at 60-58 with 4:31 left.

“We knew he was their guy,” Bryant said of Newton. “He obviously had a phenomenal fourth quarter. He hit some big-time shots and all you can do is tip your hat to him. He’s proof of what a lot of time spent in the gym looks like.”

Glen Rose’s Caden Smith, who led the Tigers with 25 points, tied the score at 62-62 with a bucket with 1:05 left in the game. Burkburnett took the lead on the next possession, and the Tigers had two potential game-winning 3-pointer attempts in the final seconds.

“I think there was a little bit of panic that seeped in when they erased that 10-point deficit,” Bryant said. “Hindsight is 20/20, but I probably could have used one of my timeouts early on to try to let No. 1 (Newton) cool off and calm everybody down.”

Behind Smith’s 25, senior Cross Arrington added 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and senior Dylan Ellis added nine all coming via the 3-ball.

The Tigers hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 22-18. After Burkburnett tied the score at 22-22 early in the second quarter, the Tigers got five consecutive points from Arrington in a 7-0 run to lead 29-22 with 4:34 left in the half.

Smith scored the Tigers’ final eight points of the quarter, and they led 37-32 at the break. Leading by five with three minutes left in third quarter, the Tigers scored eight straight before Newton’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the lead to 10 going into the final quarter.