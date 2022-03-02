Lady Tigers well-represented on all-district team

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers finished the season 31-6 overall and 7-1 in District 6-4A to share the district crown with Stephenville, and they were rewarded for their efforts in terms of all-district honors when the teams were announced last week.

In all, the Lady Tigers had representatives in five of the six superlative categories.

Sophomore Aimee Flippen was named co-MVP with Stephenville’s Mya Wesley, while freshman Lily Melton was the offensive player of the year; freshman Alexis Rynders was co-newcomer of the year; junior Kaydence Davis was co-6th man of the year, and the Glen Rose received the coaching staff of the year.

Senior Hazel Hawkins and junior Samantha Ellenberger were named to the first-team, while freshman Abigale Bunt was named to the second-team. Abigail Staples, Jewel Morris and BrookLynn Peterson were honorable mention.

“We were well represented on the all-district team,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “It’s a great thing to have three young players who all could be MVPs on a given night.”

Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She is the school-record holder for rebounds in a game (17) and season (349); blocks in a game (6), season (53) and career (80); field-goal percentage in a game (86%) and field-goal percentage for a season (65.9%).

“Aimee had a special season, and it was nice to see jump from being first-team last year to the MVP this season,” Ghazal said.

Melton was second on the team in points with 11, and she led the Lady Tigers in 3-pointers made with a school-record 78. She also shares the school-record for 3-pointers in a game with Syd Lozier with eight. She also is the school-record holder in 3-point field goal percentage for a season (36.5%).

Rynders averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She averaged a team-best 28 minutes a game for the Lady Tigers. She was second on the team in 3-pointers made (45).

Davis was third on the team in 3-pointers made with 26, while averaging 2.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Mallory Alexander, Hawkins, Davis, Ellenberger, Staples, Flippen, Morris, Reese Waits, Addison Worthen, Melton, Peterson, Rynders were named Academic All-District.

“I was very excited to see so many of our girls make the academic all-district team,” Ghazal said. “It says a lot about their commitment to the classroom as well as the court."