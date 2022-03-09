Runnin’ Tigers plentiful on all-district teams

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — When the All-District 6-4A boys basketball team was announced last week, six Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers found their names on the list.

In all, the Tigers landed the co-6th man of the year in junior Tristan Black, while landing three on the first team, two on the second team, and one honorable mention.

Black, who shared the honor with Lampasas’ Johnki Gardner, came off the bench and averaged 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers, who finished the season 22-9 overall and 5-3 in district play (third place).

“Tristan played a huge role in our success this season coming off the bench. Most notable was his performance in our win at Brownwood scoring 18 points off the bench shooting 9 for 9 from the field to go along with some key assists and rebounds,” Glen Rose boys basketball coach Will Bryant said. “Tristan is a tough competitor that will do whatever is necessary to help his team win.”

Seniors Cross Arrington and Dylan Ellis, and junior Caden Smith were named to the first team.

Arrington averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is the school-record holder for points in a game after dropping 42 on Grandview early in the season.

Ellis averaged 11 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while Smith averaged a team-best 15.5 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds.

Senior Jacob Kornman and junior Bryce Birl were named to the second-team, and Jax Heppler was named honorable mention.

Ellis, Arrington, Kornman, Smith, J Ryan Thompson, Birl, Coledon McCoy, Caden McKenzie, Walker James and Heppler were named Academic All-District.