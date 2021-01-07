Mims earns two postseason honors

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE – Glen Rose’s Jocelyn Mims recently added two more accolades to her already prestigious cross country resume.

The senior cross country star, who participated in the state cross country meet in all four of her years at Glen Rose High School, was named to the TGCA Class 4A All-State Team.

“Jocelyn is just a very special athlete,” Glen Rose Cross Country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “She has meant the world to our cross country program. She does everything the right way, so she is a great role model for our younger runners to look up to.”

In addition to that honor, she was named to the Class 4A Academic All-State Team as well.

“Being able to be all state as well as academic all-state just shows how much dedication that she has to her studies as she does to her training,” Ghazal said. “I’m excited to see what she does in track this year.”

In her fourth state appearance on Nov. 24 at the UIL Class 4A Cross Country Meet in Round Rock, she saved her best for last as she finished 20th overall with the time 12 minutes, 33.16 seconds. Her previous best in her other three state appearances was 49th.