Mims signs NIL to run for Angelo State

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior Jocelyn Mims signed a national letter of intent last Friday to run track and cross country at Angelo State University, bringing to fruition her goal of participating at the next level.

“It is a dream come true to run in college,” she said. “I’ve worked very hard to make this dream happen for me, and it feels awesome to finally reach it.”

Among family, friends and teammates, Mims made it official during a gathering at the Glen Rose High School library.

“I’m super proud of Jocelyn and getting to see her continue to do what she loves at the next level. She has definitely put in the time and effort for this reward,” Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “Hopefully, this will help younger athletes see that there are very good scholarships available for running.”

Mims was named to the Class 4A All-State Team as well as the Class 4A Academic All-State Team.

“When I visited the campus of ASU, it felt more like home than the other options I had,” said Mims, who currently has 19 dual-credit college hours. “The head coach seemed like he was serious about winning and I could tell their program will make me a better athlete.”

Mims qualified for the state cross country meet all four years at Glen Rose, and at the state meet in Round Rock last November, she posted the time of 12 minutes, 33.16 seconds that was good for 20th overall — the best finish of her career.

At the regional meet, Mims completed the 2-mile course at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock in 13:10.40 in placing 11th overall.

“Jocelyn’s tremendous work ethic and maturity has allowed time for Coach Ghazal and myself to strengthen other areas that she needed work on,” Glen Rose girls track and field coach Sandy Langford said. “For example, she puts a lot of her miles in at home and on her own, which then allows us to work on her speed, splits, consistency and getting stronger.”

Mims plans to follow in her mother's footsteps and major in nursing.