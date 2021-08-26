Glen Rose fares well in first XC meet of season

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose cross country team opened the season last Friday at the Cowtown Challenge hosted by Richland High School, and the Lady Tigers’ tied for first but eventually placed second on a tiebreaker.

The top five runners from Glen Rose and Paradise tied with 66 points, and the tiebreak was the finish of the sixth runner, and Paradise got the title because its sixth runner finished higher than the sixth runner from Glen Rose.

“Last year, our runners were pretty spread out from our best to worst,” Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “This year, it’s a lot more competitive, and we run in packs, which is important to have a good team.”

In the meet, seven Lady Tigers posted personal bests. Daylyn Cassidy was Glen Rose’s top finisher by placing sixth with the time of 13 minutes, 21 seconds, some eight seconds faster than her previous best.

Mignon Miller had a PR of 13:38 (was 13:42) in placing eighth overall.

Lily Melton (13:51) and Delaila Gomez (14:01, a PR by 38 seconds) placed in the top 20 at 14th and 18th, respectively, while Alexis Rynders (14:16) was 21st, and Catie Everston (15:04) was 40th.

Emma Mims (15:09, 41st), Jewell Morris (15:12, 42nd), Zitlalli Mascorro (15:16, 46th) and Hannah Blakenbush (15:48, 58th) also set personal bests at the 11-team meet.

“We had several girls do a good job of getting in a lot of miles in our group runs over the summer, so they came into this season in better shape,” Ghazal said of the team’s early success.

Pilot Point’s Addison Hite won the meet with the time of 12:27.11.

Paradise had its top six runners finish in the top 25.

“Our strength is our top five runners may flip orders from race to race,” Ghazal said. “If we can keep working, and competing, we have a chance to be a great team.”

Glen Rose will be back in action Sept. 1 at Rex Chalcott Park in Keene.

2021 Glen Rose Varsity XC Schedule

• Sept. 1: at Keene

• Sept. 8: at Hico

• Sept, 15: at Glen Rose (Squaw Valley GC)

• Sept 22: at Grandview

• Sept. 29: at Brock

• Oct. 6: at Stephenville

• Oct. 14: at Gatesville (district)

• Oct. 25: at Lubbock (regionals)

• Nov. 11: at Round Rock (state)