GR girls XC notches another invite title

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the second meet in a row, the Glen Rose girls cross country team notched a first-place finish with a win at the Hico Invitational held at the Bluebonnet Country Club in Hico.

The Lady Tigers, who won the Keene Invitational last week, outdistanced the field behind four runners who medaled with two setting new personal records. Glen Rose scored a meet-best 52 points to beat second-place De Leon (93) by 41 points. Goldwaite was third (94), and district rival Brownwood was fourth (95).

“I thought this was an important meet because it was our first meet versus one of the district favorites Brownwood,” Glen Rose girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “They had just won their meet, which had every team in our district except us, so this was sort of a measuring stick meet. We measured up well, but we still have a lot of work to do between now and district.”

Glen Rose sophomore Daylyn Cassidy led the Lady Tigers with a second-place finish with a personal-best time of 13 minutes, 14.51 seconds. Lily Melton (13:31) placed fourth, while Alexis Rynders (13:45 PR) and Delaila Gomez (14:08) placed seventh and 16th, respectively. Mignon Miller (14:24) finished 29th.

“A lot of our success at meets and several girls setting PRs is a result first and foremost, putting in the work and running the miles in practice,” Ghazal said. “Next it helps that we have a great blend of returning varsity girls who were good runners, a JV girl, Daylyn Cassidy, who was winning every JV meet. She had to wait a year to gain eligibility and a great incoming freshman class.”

In addition to the two first-place victories, the Lady Tigers tied for first in their first meet of the season but placed second due to the tiebreaker.

“It’s really hard to lose a collegiate runner, defending district champ, Jocelyn Mims, and drastically improve as a team, but we did,” Ghazal said. “It shows how important that the fourth to seventh runner is in cross country. The girls are all able to push each other in practice. Every day, every meet, the order of our runners change. That’s a recipe for a great cross country team. We just need to stay healthy and continuing to work.”

Goldwaite’s Rani House was the top finisher (13.14.35), edging Cassidy by less than a second.

The Lady Tigers are back in action Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.