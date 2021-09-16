Lady Tigers notch third consecutive team title

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three runners placed in the top 10 and all five runner medaled as the Glen Rose girls cross country team ran away from the competition at the Glen Rose Invitational Wednesday morning at Squaw Valley Golf Course to post its third consecutive team title.

Daylan Cassidy placed second overall with the time of 13 minutes, 29 seconds in the 2-mile course, and Lily Melton (13:38) was fourth and Mignon Miller (14:09) finished 10th for the Lady Tigers, while Alexis Rynders (14:12) and Delaila Gomes (14:16) placed 11th and 14th, respectively, while also medaling.

“We are making winning a habit, and that’s a great thing,” Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “Our girls are putting team first, and that’s so fun to coach. I’m just very proud of the overall program from seventh grade to varsity. We have girls who are really working hard to achieve their goals.”

The Lady Tigers recorded 38 points to outdistance second-place Godley (67), and Hico was third (101), Hamilton fourth (111) and L.D. Bell fifth (155).

Godley’s Taylor McFarland won the individual title with a time of 13:27.

In their previous two meets, the Lady Tigers won the Hico Invitational and the Keene Invitational.

On the boys side, for the second week in a row, the Tigers (148) finished in sixth place, but they were just one point out of fifth and 134 points out of fourth place.

L.D. Bell won the 3-mile Glen Rose Invitational with 32 points, followed by Hamilton (40) and Whitney (127).

Bell’s Evan Ventrca won the meet with the time of 16:43.58.

Caden Smith (18:55.73) led the Tigers with a 12th-place finish, followed by Cesar Balderas (35th, 20:28.23); Jorge Mendoza (37th, 20:31.24); Andrew Clark (40th, 20:48.51); and Bryce Birl (43rd, 21:18.31).