Smith, Clark medal at Keene meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

KEENE — The Glen Rose boys cross country team had two runners medal en route to a fourth-place finish Wednesday morning in Keene.

Sophomore Caden Smith led the Tigers for the second straight week in placing 12th with the time of 19 minutes, 40.79 seconds, while freshman Andrew Clark finished 14th with the time of 19:51.31 on the 3-mile course.

“Caden and Andrew have been pretty consistent over the last two weeks,” Glen Rose boys cross country coach Steve Bryant said. “Hopefully by district, we’ll have our top five all competing for a medal.”

Freshman Jorge Mendoza (20:37.78) and junior Bryce Birl (20:48.56) finished 18th and 20th, respectively, while senior Aiden Gartrell (21:12.97) was 24th.

“Having run on this same course three weeks ago, it was good to see each of our runners’ times improve anywhere from 1:04 to 4:00,” Bryant said.

West won the meet with 33 points, followed by Keene (69), Hico (80) and Glen Rose (81).

“We have been consistently scoring right there with Hico, Keene, Maypearl at each meet,” Bryant said. “If we would have been at full strength, I believe we would have had a shot at second.”

Hico’s Christopher Jimenez won the meet with the time of 18:21.22, while West’s Michael Nors (18:42.31) was second and Maypearl’s Harris Vanblarcom (18:50.17) was third.

The Glen Rose girls cross country team, which has won three meets in a row, was off this week.

The two teams are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Brock High School.