Lady Tigers notch another team title

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — Two Lady Tigers medaled and nine set new personal bests as they won their fourth cross county meet of the season Wednesday at the Thrill of the Hill hosted by Stephenville High School.

Glen Rose had two runners finish in the top six in running away with the 19-team meet. The Lady Tigers scored 81 points, outdistancing second-place DeLeon (126), Godley (127), Brownwood (128) and Stephenville (176).

For the second meet in a row, Lily Melton led the Lady Tigers with a second-place finish overall with the time of 12 minutes, 45 seconds on the 2-mile course, and that was 15 seconds better than her previous personal best.

Daylyn Cassidy finished sixth overall with the time of new PR of 12:51 (was 13:14), followed by Alexis Rynders at 17th at 13.19 (13:45 old PR), Mignon Miller at 27th at 13:38 (13:45 old PR), and Delaila Gomez in 33rd at 13:42 (14:01 old PR).

Also, setting new PRs were Emma Mimms (13:53, 14:30); Catie Everston (14:17, 14:20); Hanna Balkenbush (14:47, 15:38) and Zitlalli Mascorro (14:51, 15:14).

Gunter’s Sarah Denton won the individual title with the time of 12:21.

On the boys side, the Tigers only had four runners instead of the required five for a team so they didn’t figure into the team scores.

Luis Mendoza was the Tigers’ top finisher in 46th with the time of 19:36, followed by Cesar Balderas (52nd, 19:52), Jorge Mendoza (99th, 21:17) and Aiden Gartrell (122nd, 22:50).

Stephenville won the meet with 71 points. Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez won the 3-mile race with the time of 16:21.