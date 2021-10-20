Lady Tigers second in district; set sights on regional meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls cross country team finished just three points shy of winning the district championship last Wednesday in Gatesville, but the silver lining is the Lady Tigers earned a berth into next Wednesday’s regional meet in Lubbock.

“Our goal was to win district, so it was disappointing to come up short of one of our season goals,” Glen Rose cross county coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “The final tally being so close makes it harder.”

Although the Lady Tigers didn’t win the District 6-4A crown, they still have the chance to do something no other Glen Rose cross country team has done: qualify for state. With a top-4 finish at the 9 a.m. meet at Mae Simmons Park, the Lady Tigers would make history.

“Canyon will be the clear favorite, but the next three spots will be up for grabs. Brownwood, Bridgeport, Argyle, Dumas, Andrews, Levelland, Hereford and us are all neck and neck for those three spots,” Ghazal said. “This will come down to each of our girls running 4 or 5 seconds better than they did at district. It’s that close.”

Individually, the top 10 runners not affiliated with a qualifying team will advance to the state meet. Former Glen Rose runner Jocelyn Mims, who now runs track for Angelo State, qualified for the state meet in all of her four years at Glen Rose.

Brownwood won the district championship with 53 points with scoring runners placing second, ninth, 10th 14th and 18th, while Glen Rose was second with 56 points with scoring runners placing fourth, eighth, 11th, 16th and 17th. Stephenville (67) was third followed by Gatesville (77) and Lampasas (96).

Daylyn Cassidy (4th, 12 minutes, 48.7 seconds PR) and Lily Melton (8th, 13:02.9) medaled for the Lady Tigers, while Alexis Rynders (11th, 13:15.4 PR), Mignon Miller (16th, 13:33 PR) and Delaila Gomes (17th, 13:35 PR) closed out the top 5. Catie Everston finished 21st with a PR time of 14:01 and Emma Mims was 23rd with the toes of 14:05.

Gatesville’s Vania Martinez was the individual district champ with the time of 11:49.6, while Brownwood’s Kate Tindol (12:44.8) and Gatesville’s Bethany Penrod (12:46.3) were second and third, respectively.

Now the Lady Tigers are setting their sights on bigger and better things.

“Qualifying would be a historic accomplishment,” Ghazal said. “Hopefully, we learned from this and have a great run at regionals.”

On the boys side, Stephenville (35) edged Gatesville (37), followed by Lampasas (73), Brownwood (83) and Glen Rose (113).

Luis Mendoza (13th, 19:22) led the Tigers, followed by Cesar Balderas (19th 19:56), Jorge Mendoza (27th, 21:03); Andrew Clark (28th. 21:14) and Aiden Gartrell (21, 22:59).